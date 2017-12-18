One dead in apparent Mount Vernon shooting

Police are investigating an apparent homicide that occurred Sunday evening in a business park on East College Way.
Mount Vernon police were called to the scene about 6:08 p.m. to the report of a gunshot victim in the hallway of a business park on East College Way at the intersection with North LaVenture Road, said Lt. Greg Booth.
Police, with assistance from medical personnel, entered the building and were able to confirm there was one victim who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound, Booth said.
Police have not been able to confirm any details about the victim, Booth said.
One person has been detained, Booth said, but there may be two or three suspects, who reportedly may have been wearing masks.
“A lot of people we’re talking to didn’t see or hear anything,” Booth said. “We’re not quite exactly sure what we’re dealing with.”
Police believe the incident is an isolated one and there is no immediate danger to the public, Booth said.
The investigation is ongoing.
