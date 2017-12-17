The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the North Cascades in Whatcom and Skagit counties until 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18.
Local

Heading to the mountains this week? Expect snow

Bellingham Herald Staff

December 17, 2017 05:55 PM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 01:13 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the North Cascades in Whatcom and Skagit counties, including Maple Falls and Deming, until 10 a.m. Monday.

As much as 15 inches of snow is expected in areas above 3,500 feet, and heavy snow of one to two additional feet is possible Monday night through late Tuesday, the weather service said.

If you’re traveling in those areas, be prepared for reduced visibilities and travel difficulties. For the latest road conditions, call 511.

Mt. Baker Ski Area said it would be open for full holiday operations Monday at all three lodges, with 8 chair lifts and the upper Heather Meadows handle tow open at 9 a.m.

Here is a list of school closures and delays in Whatcom and other Puget Sound counties, as reported to Flash News, an alert system for emergency messages.

This list updates automatically. To add a cancellation, send notices to newsroom@bellinghamherald.com.

