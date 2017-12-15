Crews work on a pair of concrete slabs at the Interstate 5-Highway 20 interchange in August.
Crews work on a pair of concrete slabs at the Interstate 5-Highway 20 interchange in August. WSDOT Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Overnight work will close these two I-5 ramps in Burlington

Bellingham Herald Staff

December 15, 2017 01:53 PM

Road crews will close two Interstate 5 ramps near Burlington this weekend for overnight work to stabilize bridge approaches, weather permitting.

Crews will raise concrete slabs on the southbound I-5 ramps at Highway 20 Friday, Saturday and Sunday. From 10:30 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Sunday, the Highway 20 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will be closed. From 10 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday, the southbound off-ramp at Highway 20 will close.

Drivers should use Chuckanut Drive and George Hopper Road as alternate options during this work.

Once the ramps are closed, crerws will drill holes in the concrete panels and pump a polymer into the holes. As that material expands, it stabilizes and lifts the concrete to eliminate bumps and dips in the roadway. Crews lifted another pair of slabs on these ramps in August, but needed additional overnight closures to complete the work.

Drivers can get real-time traffic information about this area on their phone with the WSDOT traffic app and by following the WSDOT North Twitter feed.

