Local

Mount Baker Highway reduced to one lane Friday east of Glacier

By Dave Gallagher

dgallagher@bhamherald.com

December 14, 2017 05:18 PM

A section of the Mount Baker Highway will be reduced to one lane east of Glacier as crews do some emergency work to reinforce a road bank.

Crews from Whatcom County-based Strider Construction will begin work near milepost 45 on Friday, Dec. 15 and hope to be done by Christmas, said Andrea Petrich, a spokeswoman for the Washington State Department of Transportation. She said material on that road bank had started to wear away and it needed to be addressed before more major winter storms arrive.

The area that needs this work is on a stretch near the Nooksack River, before making the final climb up to the Mt. Baker Ski Area.

The crews will work daylight hours and have flaggers directing traffic. With the ski season in full swing, Petrich said they will prioritize eastbound traffic in the morning and westbound traffic in the late afternoon. When crews are not working, it will remain one lane and stoplights will be used to direct traffic.

Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz

