12 Strays of Christmas: Josie is ready to keep up with your active life

Meet Josie – a sassy, super-smart 5-year-old female cattle dog looking for a permanent, responsible and loving home.
Josie is looking for a home that can keep up with her active lifestyle. She needs constant physical and mental exercise and a home with room for her to run and play.
She is not a fan of other dogs and can be extremely bossy around them. She would do best in a home where she can be an “only child.”
Josie loves toys and will spend hours chasing a tennis ball if allowed to do so. She would make a fabulous best friend for a very active person or couple looking to share their home with a high energy dog.
If that home is yours, visit the Whatcom Humane Society and meet Josie in person.
For more information about Josie, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday-Monday or call 360-733-2080 or visit online at whatcomhumane.org.
Today’s tip: How to help pets in need this holiday season
As the holiday season hits full gear, here are some ways you can help domestic, wild and farm animals in need this holiday season and into the new year.
1. Donate pet food to your local food bank to help the animals of low-income residents in need.
2. Sign up to volunteer with your local animal shelter or rescue group.
3. Clean out your closet and donate towels, blankets and sheets to your local animal shelter, wildlife rehabilitation center or rescue group.
4. Coordinate a donation drive at your company and collect supplies for your local animal shelter or rescue group.
5. Make homemade dog biscuits, grow catnip or cat grass and drop off at your local shelter for a tasty treat for the animals.
6. Give your animal the gift of love by microchipping them – a permanent form of identification that could be your animals ticket home if lost.
7. Consider making a monetary donation to your local shelter or rescue group instead of giving holiday gifts to family and friends.
8. Share photos of shelter pets in need on social media with friends and family looking to adopt.
9. Review your local shelters “wish list” and purchase items to donate to help the animals.
10. Consider switching to a plant based diet one day a week or more and using only household products that are cruelty-free.
11. Slow down – and watch out for native wildlife.
12. Volunteer to take an elderly neighbor’s dog for a walk a couple of days a week.
Laura Clark is executive director of the Whatcom Humane Society.
