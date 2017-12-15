12 Strays of Christmas: Josie is ready to keep up with your active life

More Videos 3:24 Prosecutor details arrest of Mandy Stavik murder suspect Pause 0:41 A look back at images from the Mandy Stavik case 1:02 12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Moglie the rabbit 0:54 12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Mercury the cat 1:12 What they see: a photo gallery by homeless youth in Bellingham 0:33 Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides 10:23 After 28 years, the Whatcom County Sheriff announces an arrest for Mandy Stavik's murder 1:43 Homeless eviction from 'The Jungle' encampment 0:57 12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Benny the cat 0:28 Two teens shot behind King County Aquatic Center Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Josie the cattle dog Josie, a smart, sassy 5-year-old female cattle dog, is looking for a home that can keep up with her active lifestyle. She's up for adoption at the Whatcom Humane Society. Josie, a smart, sassy 5-year-old female cattle dog, is looking for a home that can keep up with her active lifestyle. She's up for adoption at the Whatcom Humane Society. Whatcom Humane Society Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Josie, a smart, sassy 5-year-old female cattle dog, is looking for a home that can keep up with her active lifestyle. She's up for adoption at the Whatcom Humane Society. Whatcom Humane Society Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald