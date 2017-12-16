There’s now much more to Barkley nightlife than just dinner and a movie

A new establishment in Barkley Village is aiming for that relaxed feel of a neighborhood bar.
Kurt and Katy Hartmaier recently opened The Blue Abode Bar at 2925 Newmarket St., near Mod Pizza. The bar focuses on local beers and Washington wine, as well as locally made liquor to make cocktails. It also serves sandwiches, salads, wraps and soups for lunch and dinner.
Kurt Hartmaier worked as a bartender in Whatcom County before deciding to open his own place. His goal is to have a comfortable place where people from the neighborhood can hang out, and he hopes it will be a date night stop for people before or after going to the nearby movie theater.
While it has the national brands to make cocktails, Blue Abode also has products from local companies, including Chuckanut Bay Distillery and Mt. Baker Distillery. The bar also has national beers on tap, but focuses on a regular rotation of local brews. In the first week, surprisingly the most popular beer has been Molson Canadian beer, he said.
The space was formerly a nail salon, so that meant quite a bit of remodeling to get in the bar equipment as well as a small kitchen in the 860-square-foot space. Katy Hartmaier said help from Western Washington University’s Small Business Development Center was crucial in helping them finance the renovations. In return, they want to support small, local businesses.
The addition of Blue Abode and Overflow Taps is creating more of a evening scene for Barkley Village, which has traditionally been more a daytime shopping area. The Hartmaiers say they plan to add to it by working with Overflow, possibly hosting a block party or other summer events.
The bar is open 3-11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to midnight on Friday/Saturday and noon to 11 p.m. on Sunday. Details can be found on its Facebook page or theblueabodebar.com.
OTHER TIDBITS
A flurry of residential building permits were submitted in the past two weeks in north Bellingham. This includes a 20-unit residential building at 700 N. State St., 12 single family homes for the Cordata Green project around Fuchisa Drive and several apartment buildings on near June Road. ... The Ferndale Bob’s Burgers & Brew restaurant closed on Dec. 10. According to an article posted on the website Discover Ferndale, the building was sold and restaurant owner Mike Kildall decided to close with little fanfare. ... The anniversary sale known as Boomuary is back. Boomer’s Drive-In announced on Facebook that the event kicks off on Jan. 9 and runs through Feb. 28. For Boomuary $3.04 gets you any burger on the menu at the drive-in, which is at 310 N. Samish Way. ... A new property management company has arrived in Bellingham. OMNI Property Management is at 11 Bellwether Way. It will be focused on residential property, expanding into other areas later, said Lacey Lutjemeier, operations manager. For further details, call 360-746-9613.
