A broken pipe forced Bellingham officials to temporarily shut off water at and around City Hall for at least the rest of Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 13.
Local

Broken pipe leads to water being shut off around Bellingham City Hall

By Dave Gallagher

dgallagher@bhamherald.com

December 13, 2017 01:20 PM

BELLINGHAM

A broken pipe near City Hall has temporarily cut off water in the area.

Water likely will be shut off through 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the city. While they won’t have water, offices at City Hall will remain open. Portable toilets and water bottles are available for the staff and public.

The nearby Bellingham Public library has full water service and is open. Officials initially thought water would need to be shut down at the library, but that turned out to not be the case.

The front entrance of City Hall is temporarily closed, but the side entrances will remain open.

This story will be updated.

Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz

