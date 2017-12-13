Suspect in Stavik murder case watched cold case files, bragged he wouldn’t be caught

Timothy Forrest Bass, 50, of Everson was arrested Tuesday morning by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the 1989 abduction and murder of 18-year-old Amanda T. “Mandy” Stavik of Acme.

Stavik went missing Nov. 24, 1989, while jogging near her home on Strand Road in Clipper, a community clustered along Highway 9 between Acme and Van Zandt. Stavik was home for Thanksgiving break from her freshman year at Central Washington University. She was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. that day, with her dog, Kyra.

Stavik’s unclothed body was found three days later in the south fork of the Nooksack River, about 3 ½ miles south of the family’s home.

Sheriff Bill Elfo said new DNA evidence led detectives to the arrest. Bass was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree rape, Elfo said.

Bass has no criminal history in Washington state. In August 2010, his wife filed for a domestic violence protection order lasting longer than a year. It was to protect her and their three children, according to Whatcom County Superior Court records. In the file, Bass’ wife alleged physical and verbal abuse.

When describing the reasons she filed for a protection order, Bass’ wife alleged that he shoved her into the wall and bruised her back while she was sweeping the floor. He then told her “people have made me so angry before and I can see why people murder other people,” the court files state.

Bass’ wife also claimed that Bass watched cold case files television shows, and during one incident, told her “I wouldn’t get caught because I’m not that stupid. It would be easy to get away with it,” the court records show. She claimed he told her a piece of paper, like a protection order, wouldn’t stop him.

When asked by the court why she wanted the protection order to last longer than a year, she said, “he won’t stop until he gets me.”

She also alleged that he has physically and verbally abused their children.

A few months after the protection order was filed, Bass’ wife terminated it.

During the same time period, in September 2010, Bass’ wife filed for divorce. The divorce proceedings were dropped because the pair had “reconciled,” according to court records.

Bass was in delivery and sales and worked a commission job in late 2010, according to court records.