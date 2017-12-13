Two reasons why the chum salmon run was off this fall

More Videos

What is it like to grab a salmon with your bare hands and harvest the eggs? 1:22

What is it like to grab a salmon with your bare hands and harvest the eggs?

Pause
12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Mercury the cat 0:54

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Mercury the cat

Bellingham Police release names of family found dead 1:17

Bellingham Police release names of family found dead

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Megan the poodle 1:00

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Megan the poodle

The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know

Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday 1:47

Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday

Flu shot time as temps drop 0:59

Flu shot time as temps drop

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping — Black Friday 2017 is here 1:36

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping — Black Friday 2017 is here

Whether you're in a car, on a bike or walking in Bellingham, you have to obey the rules of the road 4:13

Whether you're in a car, on a bike or walking in Bellingham, you have to obey the rules of the road

'Super' fish? Salmon may surprise you. But they're in peril, and need our help. 2:28

'Super' fish? Salmon may surprise you. But they're in peril, and need our help.

  • What is it like to grab a salmon with your bare hands and harvest the eggs?

    Bellingham Technical College fisheries students learn to grab chum salmon, sort them, and harvest eggs and sperm during the annual spawning take at the school's hatchery on Whatcom Creek in Bellingham, Monday, Nov 27, 2017.

Bellingham Technical College fisheries students learn to grab chum salmon, sort them, and harvest eggs and sperm during the annual spawning take at the school's hatchery on Whatcom Creek in Bellingham, Monday, Nov 27, 2017. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Bellingham Technical College fisheries students learn to grab chum salmon, sort them, and harvest eggs and sperm during the annual spawning take at the school's hatchery on Whatcom Creek in Bellingham, Monday, Nov 27, 2017. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

Local

Two reasons why the chum salmon run was off this fall

By Robert Mittendorf

rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

December 13, 2017 05:15 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

A sharp decline in chum salmon returns to Whatcom County this year is likely cyclical and isn’t an immediate cause for concern, a Bellingham fisheries scientist said.

“The chum run was really low this year,” said Sara Smith, an instructor in fisheries and aquaculture sciences at Bellingham Technical College.

“We ended up with a third of our expected egg take,” Smith said. She teaches students who are gathering eggs and sperm from salmon on Whatcom Creek at Maritime Heritage Park.

BTC’s Whatcom Creek hatchery counted only 1,378 fish returning this year, compared to 10,089 fish in 2016, Smith said. She said the hatchery’s egg take goal was 2.5 million, but researchers took only 834,750 eggs this year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The return of the iconic fall fish – the most abundant wild salmon species in Washington state – was so bad countywide that state fisheries officials on Sunday closed to chum fishing the main stem of the Nooksack River, from Deming downstream to the Lummi Indian Reservation. Both the Nooksack Tribe and Lummi Nation said they also will close their chum fisheries on the river.

Smith said that chum – known for their easily identifiable calico spawning coloration – are the most common salmon in the lower reaches of Whatcom County rivers and streams.

Grown fish return from the open ocean every year in late fall to the streams where they were born. There, they swim upstream to spawn and die.

“It looks like a really drastic decline but salmon runs are naturally highly variable from year to year,” she said. “It’s not a dire situation, but it was pretty darn low.”

Smith said it was difficult to cite a reason for this year’s decline, but she said that she and other scientists think a likely cause is the “warm blob” of Pacific Ocean water off the Western Washington, Canadian and Alaskan coastlines.

Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What is it like to grab a salmon with your bare hands and harvest the eggs? 1:22

What is it like to grab a salmon with your bare hands and harvest the eggs?

Pause
12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Mercury the cat 0:54

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Mercury the cat

Bellingham Police release names of family found dead 1:17

Bellingham Police release names of family found dead

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Megan the poodle 1:00

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Megan the poodle

The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know

Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday 1:47

Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday

Flu shot time as temps drop 0:59

Flu shot time as temps drop

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping — Black Friday 2017 is here 1:36

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping — Black Friday 2017 is here

Whether you're in a car, on a bike or walking in Bellingham, you have to obey the rules of the road 4:13

Whether you're in a car, on a bike or walking in Bellingham, you have to obey the rules of the road

'Super' fish? Salmon may surprise you. But they're in peril, and need our help. 2:28

'Super' fish? Salmon may surprise you. But they're in peril, and need our help.

  • What is it like to grab a salmon with your bare hands and harvest the eggs?

    Bellingham Technical College fisheries students learn to grab chum salmon, sort them, and harvest eggs and sperm during the annual spawning take at the school's hatchery on Whatcom Creek in Bellingham, Monday, Nov 27, 2017.

What is it like to grab a salmon with your bare hands and harvest the eggs?

View More Video