12 Strays of Christmas: Moglie looking for a family to invest in his future

Moglie is a 5-month-old male Angora bunny that is looking for a permanent, responsible and loving home to call his own. Purchased from a breeder, then surrendered to the Whatcom Humane Society when his owner found him to be too expensive to care for, Moglie is looking for a home to invest in his future.
He will need plenty of socialization, a high quality diet, appropriate chew toys and lots of love. He has amazing hair that will need regular grooming.
For great information on how to properly care for a house rabbit, visit rabbit.org. Then hop on down to the Whatcom Humane Society and meet Moglie for yourself.
For more information about Moglie, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday-Monday or call 360-733-2080 or visit online at whatcomhumane.org.
Never miss a local story.
Today’s tip: Holiday pet food dos and don’ts
For many people, the holidays mean lots of gatherings, parties and food.
It can be tempting to sneak your companion animal a bite or two of a holiday meal, but much of the food shared during the holidays can cause your animal to become sick.
Keep bones and other fatty leftovers like meat drippings away from your pets. Bones can splinter and fatty table scraps can cause upset stomach and intestinal issues.
Chocolate contains theobromine, a substance that can be toxic to pets. Dark, semi-sweet and bakers chocolate are especially dangerous. Sugar-free candy and sweets can contain xylitol, a sweetener that is very toxic to pets.
Other human food to keep away from your pets includes nuts, grapes, raisins, onions and alcohol.
If you want to include your companion animal in the holiday food festivities, purchase a special treat from your local grocery store, pet supply or feed store that your pet can enjoy. Stuffed Kong toys and food puzzles for your dogs, cat grass and catnip treats for your feline companion, dark leafy greens or carrots for rabbits and small animals and carrots or apples for your horses and livestock are all healthy treats that you can provide your pets during the holidays.
Laura Clark is executive director of the Whatcom Humane Society.
Comments