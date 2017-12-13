12 Strays of Christmas: Raven could become a wonderful companion

Raven and a couple of his buddies were found abandoned behind an apartment building scavenging for food and trying their best to survive. A good Samaritan brought them to the Whatcom Humane Society.
Raven is a young adult, male domestic short-haired cat. He is a very independent, shy cat that prefers attention on his own terms.
He would prefer an indoor-outdoor home where he could feel safe and secure.
Raven is a handsome cat that, in a home that will give him space, should flourish and become a wonderful companion.
A home with another indoor-outdoor cat and/or a cat-savvy dog would help him gain some confidence and learn that the world is not such a scary place.
Visit the Whatcom Humane Society and meet Raven today.
For more information about Raven, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday-Monday or call 360-733-2080 or visit online at whatcomhumane.org.
Today’s tip: Keep Whatcom wild – winter wildlife tips
As temperatures drop, concerned residents worry about native wildlife. Well-meaning people put out food for deer and small mammals thinking they are helping the animal, but sadly the outcome is generally just the opposite.
Bloat, diarrhea, emaciation, dehydration and hypothermia are just a few of the things that can happen to native wildlife after being fed the wrong diet by humans.
Native wildlife is equipped to find food sources that their systems can digest during the winter months. Most wildlife has spent the summer and fall months building fat and muscle which allows them to conserve energy in winter. Artificial food fed by humans can be difficult for wild mammals to digest and can cause more harm than good.
In addition, animals that become accustomed to easy food sources provided by humans can become habituated and lose their fear of people. This poses a threat to humans and domestic animals. It can also cause wildlife to lose their ability to sense danger as they become accustomed to urban surroundings.
If you see a wild animal in need, please contact the Whatcom Humane Society wildlife rehabilitation center for information and assistance. The center can be reached at 360-966-8845.
Laura Clark is executive director of the Whatcom Humane Society.
