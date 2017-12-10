More Videos

Pause
    Runners and walkers take off from the starting line of the Jingle Bell Run on Saturday, Dec. 9, by Bellingham High School in Bellingham. The Jingle Bell Run is a fundraiser for The Arthritis Foundation

They dressed up with bells on to run for a cure

The Bellingham Herald Staff

December 10, 2017 05:00 AM

Hundreds of walkers, runners and their pets turned out for the Jingle Bell Run in Bellingham on Saturday, an annual event to raise money for arthritis research.

Organizers hope to raise more than $180,000 this year for the run, which encourages participants to dress in festive costumes.

Taking place in more than 100 cities nationwide, the Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell Run benefits the more than 54 million Americans (1 in 4 adults), including 300,000 children (1 in every 250)., living with arthritis pain every day. From funding cutting-edge research for new treatments and ultimately a cure to advocating for health care access, the Arthritis Foundation helps those living with arthritis score everyday victories, one step at a time.

“Every dollar raised during our Jingle Bell Run events makes it possible for us to provide life-changing information and resources, access to optimal care, advances in science, and strong community connections,” said Ann Palmer, Arthritis Foundation president and CEO. “The Arthritis Foundation is here to serve everyone affected by this disease – individuals, their families and the health care professionals who help them. Your generous support helps us chart a winning course, so that more people can say Yes to a better life.”

The Bellingham Jingle Bell Run featured three local honorees: Christine Nelson, owner of ReBound Physical, Occupational and Hand Therapy clinics in Whatcom County; Karen Klokkevold, diagnosed with aggressive osteoarthritis in both hips in her mid-30s, and Brittany Western, who was only 9 years old when she was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis.

