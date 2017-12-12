12 Strays of Christmas: Mercury is an indoor-only cat

More Videos

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Mercury the cat 0:54

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Mercury the cat

Pause
12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Megan the poodle 1:00

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Megan the poodle

The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know

Bellingham Police release names of family found dead 1:17

Bellingham Police release names of family found dead

Whether you're in a car, on a bike or walking in Bellingham, you have to obey the rules of the road 4:13

Whether you're in a car, on a bike or walking in Bellingham, you have to obey the rules of the road

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Arthur Fonzarelli the cat 0:48

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Arthur Fonzarelli the cat

Pete Carroll: Seahawks' Michael Bennett was 'wrong;' Wagner and Wright status updates 1:34

Pete Carroll: Seahawks' Michael Bennett was 'wrong;' Wagner and Wright status updates

Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday 1:47

Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping — Black Friday 2017 is here 1:36

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping — Black Friday 2017 is here

Why was it so foggy in Whatcom County this morning? 1:01

Why was it so foggy in Whatcom County this morning?

  • 12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Mercury the cat

    Mercury is a 2-year-old cat that has tested positive for feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), so he needs an indoor-only home with no other cats or a home with another FIV-positive cat.

Mercury is a 2-year-old cat that has tested positive for feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), so he needs an indoor-only home with no other cats or a home with another FIV-positive cat. Whatcom Humane Society Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Mercury is a 2-year-old cat that has tested positive for feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), so he needs an indoor-only home with no other cats or a home with another FIV-positive cat. Whatcom Humane Society Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Local

12 Strays of Christmas: Mercury is an indoor-only cat

By Laura Clark And Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

More from the series

12 Strays of Christmas

We've partnered with the Whatcom Humane Society to offer holiday pet tips and profile 12 of their adoptable pets.

Expand All

December 12, 2017 04:00 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Meet Mr. Lovebug, aka Mercury – a 2-year-old cat who is simply purrrfect. Mercury loves life! He is super friendly and can’t get enough attention.

Mercury has tested positive for feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) so he needs an indoor-only home with no other cats or a home with another FIV positive cat. Cats with FIV can live long, happy lives, but Mercury’s new home will need to have the resources necessary to make sure he visits a veterinarian on a regular basis.

Mercury LOVES to be held, give kitty head butts, have his chin scratched and play with toys, especially those with catnip! He would make a purrrfect companion for a home looking for wonderful cat to love forever.

For more information about Mercury, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday-Monday or call 360-733-2080 or visit online at whatcomhumane.org.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Today’s tip: Holiday party pet safety reminders

Who doesn’t love a fun, festive holiday party? Ugly Christmas sweaters, cheerful music, great food, wonderful company.

While parties may be fun for the humans involved, they can be confusing and overwhelming for companion animals. Take a few precautions before company starts to arrive to make you’re your pet is comfortable and safe.

Take your dog for a long walk prior to guests arriving.

Provide your pet a quiet, private room or space of their own, away from the noise and festivities.

Keep the TV or radio on so the animal has familiar background noise to help keep their stress levels down.

Give them a treat or toy that will occupy them while the party is taking place. Stuffed Kong toys, food puzzles and other interactive toys can help keep pets occupied for hours while the festivities are going on.

If pets are mingling with party guests, pay special attention and make sure guests, especially children, don’t feed your animal any inappropriate food items.

Laura Clark is executive director of the Whatcom Humane Society.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Mercury the cat 0:54

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Mercury the cat

Pause
12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Megan the poodle 1:00

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Megan the poodle

The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know

Bellingham Police release names of family found dead 1:17

Bellingham Police release names of family found dead

Whether you're in a car, on a bike or walking in Bellingham, you have to obey the rules of the road 4:13

Whether you're in a car, on a bike or walking in Bellingham, you have to obey the rules of the road

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Arthur Fonzarelli the cat 0:48

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Arthur Fonzarelli the cat

Pete Carroll: Seahawks' Michael Bennett was 'wrong;' Wagner and Wright status updates 1:34

Pete Carroll: Seahawks' Michael Bennett was 'wrong;' Wagner and Wright status updates

Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday 1:47

Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping — Black Friday 2017 is here 1:36

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping — Black Friday 2017 is here

Why was it so foggy in Whatcom County this morning? 1:01

Why was it so foggy in Whatcom County this morning?

  • 12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Mercury the cat

    Mercury is a 2-year-old cat that has tested positive for feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), so he needs an indoor-only home with no other cats or a home with another FIV-positive cat.

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Mercury the cat

View More Video