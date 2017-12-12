12 Strays of Christmas: Mercury is an indoor-only cat

Meet Mr. Lovebug, aka Mercury – a 2-year-old cat who is simply purrrfect. Mercury loves life! He is super friendly and can’t get enough attention.
Mercury has tested positive for feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) so he needs an indoor-only home with no other cats or a home with another FIV positive cat. Cats with FIV can live long, happy lives, but Mercury’s new home will need to have the resources necessary to make sure he visits a veterinarian on a regular basis.
Mercury LOVES to be held, give kitty head butts, have his chin scratched and play with toys, especially those with catnip! He would make a purrrfect companion for a home looking for wonderful cat to love forever.
For more information about Mercury, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday-Monday or call 360-733-2080 or visit online at whatcomhumane.org.
Today’s tip: Holiday party pet safety reminders
Who doesn’t love a fun, festive holiday party? Ugly Christmas sweaters, cheerful music, great food, wonderful company.
While parties may be fun for the humans involved, they can be confusing and overwhelming for companion animals. Take a few precautions before company starts to arrive to make you’re your pet is comfortable and safe.
Take your dog for a long walk prior to guests arriving.
Provide your pet a quiet, private room or space of their own, away from the noise and festivities.
Keep the TV or radio on so the animal has familiar background noise to help keep their stress levels down.
Give them a treat or toy that will occupy them while the party is taking place. Stuffed Kong toys, food puzzles and other interactive toys can help keep pets occupied for hours while the festivities are going on.
If pets are mingling with party guests, pay special attention and make sure guests, especially children, don’t feed your animal any inappropriate food items.
Laura Clark is executive director of the Whatcom Humane Society.
