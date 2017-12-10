12 Strays of Christmas: The ‘Fonz’ is large and in charge

Meet the “Fonz!” He’s a large and in charge adult male tabby looking for new digs to call his own.
Arthur Fonzarelli is 3 years old and not afraid to tell you exactly what is on his mind. He craves attention and can become a bit sassy when overstimulated. His hobbies include rolling in catnip, having his chin scratched and dipping his face and paws in his water dish.
Arthur would prefer a home with no other bossy cats, as he intends to be the king of any household he moves into. Because he can give “love bites” when he feels the need, a home with no small kids would be best. If you are looking for a fantastic feline to love forever, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division Street in Bellingham.
For more information about Arthur, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday-Monday or call 360-733-2080 or visit online at whatcomhumane.org.
Never miss a local story.
Today’s tip: Choosing a pet sitter or boarding facility
Making the decision to travel and leave your pet at home with a pet sitter or in a boarding facility can be a stressful decision. Deciding who and where to leave your companion animal is important.
Start with recommendations from veterinarians, friends and neighbors. Would your animal be happier left at home or in a kennel?
Either way, check references for pet sitters and boarding facilities and make sure both are bonded and insured.
Make an appointment to interview pet sitters and see how they interact with your pets. Check and see if the pet sitter can provide transportation to your veterinarian if an emergency occurs while you are away.
Tour kennels and boarding facilities and inspect the areas animals are housed to see if they are clean, spacious and have access to fresh air and light. Do the animals appear happy? How does the staff interact with them? Is the kennel or boarding facility capable of taking care of animals with special behavior or medical issues?
Be sure all animals are wearing current identification and your pet sitter or boarding facility has clear, detailed instructions in case of emergencies including contact information for you, your veterinarian, local shelter and other numbers that might be needed while you are away.
Laura Clark is executive director of the Whatcom Humane Society.
Comments