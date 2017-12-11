More Videos

    Megan is a poodle in need of some TLC and a low-key, adult-only home. For information on how to adopt Megan, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St. in Bellingham, Washington.

12 Strays of Christmas: Megan needs a low-key home and lots of TLC

By Laura Clark And Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

More from the series

12 Strays of Christmas

We've partnered with the Whatcom Humane Society to offer holiday pet tips and profile 12 of their adoptable pets.

December 11, 2017 04:00 AM

Sweet Megan has had a tough life. Used as a breeding dog, she was forced to give birth to multiple litters of poodle puppies over the years.

Now at Whatcom Humane Society, she is enjoying spending her days quietly sitting with staff and volunteers and snuggling. Megan is very nervous in new situations and does not like loud noises. She would do best in a low-key, adult only home where she could be a pampered princess.

She will need a high quality diet, regular grooming and plenty of extra TLC.

For information about Megan, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday-Monday or call 360-733-2080 or visit online at whatcomhumane.org.

Today’s tip: Poisionious holiday plants

Holiday plants can add a festive decorative touch to any business or household. But be careful, as some of the most festive looking holiday plants can be dangerous to pets.

Holly, mistletoe, poinsettias, lilies and amaryllis are just some of the plants that if ingested, can be poisonous to pets.

Symptoms include intestinal upset, vomiting, diarrhea, excessive drooling and abdominal pain.

If your pet exhibits any of these symptoms or is acting in an unusual manner, it’s critical you contact your veterinarian immediately.

Consider fake plants or other holiday decorations for your household. If you do bring holiday plants inside, display them in an area that your pet can’t access.

Laura Clark is executive director of the Whatcom Humane Society.

