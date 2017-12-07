As of Wednesday, Dec. 6, the pay-for-parking system in Bellingham has converted from paying by stall number to paying via vehicle license plate number.
As of Wednesday, Dec. 6, the pay-for-parking system in Bellingham has converted from paying by stall number to paying via vehicle license plate number. City of Bellingham Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
As of Wednesday, Dec. 6, the pay-for-parking system in Bellingham has converted from paying by stall number to paying via vehicle license plate number. City of Bellingham Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Local

There’s a new pay-for-parking system in Bellingham

The Bellingham Herald Staff

December 07, 2017 03:14 PM

City of Bellingham officials on Thursday announced that there’s a new system in place for how customers pay for parking at city pay stations.

So from paying by stall number, those parking will now have to pay via vehicle license plate number, according to a city news release.

Since the stall numbers are no longer needed, crews have removed them.

There is signage in place with instructions on how to pay for parking, and the pay stations include this information on their screens, officials said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The new pay system started Wednesday.

Officials said the change is part of an overall revamp of the city’s parking system so ticketing and enforcement will be based on license plate recognition or LPR.

“License plate recognition is for all city parking,” said Clark Williams, the city’s Public Works superintendent. “Garage and parking lots permits, as well as street parking – everything is now based on license plates, including our hugely popular PayByPhone app, which launched last December.”

For information, contact Williams at 360- 778-7700 or cwilliams@cob.org.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Blue the chocolate Lab

    Meet Blue – a large and in charge 10-month-old Labrador retriever looking for an active home to call her own. For information on how to adopt Blue, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St. in Bellingham, Washington.

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Blue the chocolate Lab

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Blue the chocolate Lab 1:03

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Blue the chocolate Lab
Racquetball player facing rape charges makes first appearance in court 6:36

Racquetball player facing rape charges makes first appearance in court

Big day arrives at Melvin Brewing in Bellingham 0:36

Big day arrives at Melvin Brewing in Bellingham

View More Video