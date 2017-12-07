Steve Johnson, acting District Ranger and Public Services Manager, and Ranger Mary Coughlin survey a portion of the Mount Baker Snoqualmie National Forest near Greenwater.
Local

Price of maps for Mount Baker Snoqualmie National Forest is going up

Skagit Valley Herald

December 07, 2017 08:37 AM

The price of maps for the Mount Baker Snoqualmie National Forest will increase in 2018 from $10 to $14.

The increase will take effect Jan. 1 for paper and plastic coated maps for Mount Baker Snoqualmie and all other national forests, according to a news release.

The increase in price is due to increasing costs of production, printing and distribution, according to the release.

David Keenum of the Mount Baker Snoqualmie National Forest said maps are an important tool for finding your way through public lands.

“Regardless of the type of map you choose to take, they will help guide your journey and help you understand the area you visit,” he said in the release.

Maps are available for purchase at forest visitor centers and ranger stations, online at NationalForestStore.com and by phone at 406-329-3024.

Avenza Maps is a mobile app that allows you to download maps for offline use. Mobile maps are $4.99 each at avenzamaps.com.

