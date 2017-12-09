Are you enough of a ninja to make it through this new Bellingham obstacle course?

For those wondering if they have the upper body strength like the contestants on the television show “American Ninja Warriors,” you can find out in North Bellingham.
The Trampoline Zone has put the finishing touches on a new obstacle course similar to the popular NBC television show which tests strength and speed. The Trampoline Zone’s version is about 1,000 square feet and has several different things to test stamina and strength. There is also plenty of foam padding on the ground for those who can’t hang on and special lighting to give it that look similar to what is seen on the television.
Owner Rajiv Malhan said he’s put this equipment in his Moscow, Idaho facility and it was a big hit, so he’s adding it to Bellingham. In Idaho, he found that students love it as well as older generations.
Along with this remodel, the Trampoline Zone has also added a climbing wall geared toward younger children. Malhan also added more safety features, specifically putting more foam on hard surface areas. A punching bag and a virtual reality simulator are also expected to arrive in the coming months.
Since the business opened at 4201 Meridian St. three years ago, business has gone well, especially during rainy days.
Trampoline Zone is also offering specials, such as toddler time and college time. Information can be found on its Facebook page.
OTHER TIDBITS
Cosmic Comics announced on its Facebook page that it is having a retirement sale after 25 years in business. The store at 1905 Cornwall Ave. near Bellingham High School will have a variety of events, with its last day in business being Dec. 29.
... The Blue Abode Bar is open for business in Barkley Village at 2925 Newmarket St. The bar serves lunch, dinner along with drinks. Details can be found on its Facebook page. ... A state liquor license application was submitted to change the name of KC’s Bar & Grill at 108 W. Main St. in Everson to The Bourbon. The new owners are Linda Abitia and Cole Hilton. ... A state liquor license was also submitted to put in a new bar in Lynden. The proposed name is Mom’s Bar and Grill and the address is 8874 Bender Road, Suite 101, in the former NYP Bar and Grill space. The applicants are Horacio and Maria Avila as well as Champaghn and Oliverio Villalobos. ... The New Mexico Tamale Company had its Grand Opening on Dec. 5. The Ferndale restaurant is at 5687 3rd Ave., focusing on pick-up and takeout orders. According to its website, the tamales have no lard, shortening and are gluten free. For details, call 360-389-8841.
