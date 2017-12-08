12 Strays of Christmas: Diana the cat is ready to be your princess

More Videos 1:34 Why did Melvin Brewing come to Bellingham ? Pause 0:55 Ferndale man pleads not guilty to 10 child sex charges 6:36 Racquetball player facing rape charges makes first appearance in court 1:49 Watch as Whatcom County celebrates the holidays in style 1:31 Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind" 2:29 United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 3:24 Pete Carroll on how Seahawks revived to ground Eagles 1:36 Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping — Black Friday 2017 is here 1:17 Bellingham Police release names of family found dead 1:03 12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Blue the chocolate Lab Video Link copy Embed Code copy

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Diana the cat Diana is a cat looking for a new home. For information on how to adopt Diana, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St. in Bellingham, Washington. Diana is a cat looking for a new home. For information on how to adopt Diana, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St. in Bellingham, Washington. Whatcom Humane Society Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

