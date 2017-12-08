12 Strays of Christmas: Diana the cat is ready to be your princess

Meet Diana – a sweet, sassy 4-year-old female domestic short hair cat looking for a new home to call her own.
Diana arrived at the Whatcom Humane Society, underweight and infested with fleas. With TLC and a high quality diet, she is gaining weight and starting to look like the princess she thinks she is.
Diana can take some extra time to warm up to new people and situations, but once she feels comfortable, she is a love.
Her hobbies include having her ears and chin scratched, rolling in catnip and power napping.
If you think Diana would make a purrrfect companion in your household, please visit her at the Whatcom Humane Society.
For more information about Diana, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday-Monday or call 360-733-2080 or visit online at whatcomhumane.org.
Today’s tip: Wild bird winter feeding tips
Winter can be a difficult time for native wild birds and many birds may rely on supplemental backyard bird feeders to help them get through the cold weather months.
Most bird lovers start putting out food in late October/early November through February, when natural food is more difficult for our feathered friends to find.
During these damp months, it’s critical to store bird food in a secure, dry container where it will not become moldy. Moldy bird food can be fatal to birds. Discard any moldy or damp bird seed immediately.
Bird feeders should be disinfected and property dried on a regular basis. Many types of avian diseases are transmitted by contaminated bird feeders.
Keep bird feeders away from windows as birds are prone to window collisions. Do not place birdfeeders on the ground or on platforms that can be easily accessed by other animals including cats. If you do have an outdoor cat (consider bringing the cat indoors!) surround the areas around your birdfeeders with chicken wire or fencing to better protect any visiting birds.
Don’t put out large quantities of bird food at a time and purchase bird food from a local bird supply shop or feed store experienced with native birds and appropriate diets.
And don’t forget the bird bath. Birds need access to fresh, clean water year round.
Laura Clark is executive director of the Whatcom Humane Society.
