If you are looking for a dog to keep you active, Blue would be a perfect fit. He’s a 10-month-old Lab available for adoption at the Whatcom Humane Society.
If you are looking for a dog to keep you active, Blue would be a perfect fit. He’s a 10-month-old Lab available for adoption at the Whatcom Humane Society. Whatcom Humane Society Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
If you are looking for a dog to keep you active, Blue would be a perfect fit. He’s a 10-month-old Lab available for adoption at the Whatcom Humane Society. Whatcom Humane Society Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Local

12 Strays of Christmas: Blue the Lab is ready to join you in your outdoor adventures

By Laura Clark And Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

More from the series

12 Strays of Christmas

We've partnered with the Whatcom Humane Society to offer holiday pet tips and profile 12 of their adoptable pets.

Expand All

December 07, 2017 05:00 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Looking for a jogging, hiking or snowshoeing partner? Look no further. Meet Blue – a large and in charge 10-month-old female Labrador retriever looking for a super active home to call her own.

Blue needs a permanent, responsible and loving home ready to invest in her future. Positive, reward-based obedience training would benefit her greatly and help her learn some manners around people and other dogs.

Blue is very food motivated and will sit for a cookie.

She would love to go for daily hikes in the woods and explore new things. If you are looking for a dog to keep you active, Blue would be a perfect fit. Put on your hiking boots and come meet Blue at the Whatcom Humane Society.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

For more information about Blue, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday-Monday or call 360-733-2080 or visit online at whatcomhumane.org.

Today’s tip: Pet loss support

Domestic animals provide us with unconditional love, friendship and companionship. It can be overwhelming and heartbreaking to lose a beloved pet and the grief can be compounded during the holiday season.

Finding ways to grieve the loss of your companion can help acknowledge the special bond you had with the animal and provide closure.

Consider memorializing your pet by creating a special photo album and include stories and poems to remember your pet. Plant a tree or flowers in your garden to remind you of your animal.

If you have other pets in your household, remember they are grieving, too. Recognize this and provide them with extra TLC.

Consider honoring your pet by helping another animal. Donate money or in-kind pet supplies to an animal shelter in your pet’s memory. Visit your library or go online and check out books or visit websites that provide support with others who understand what you are experiencing.

The Whatcom Humane Society’s free monthly Pet Loss Support Group provides a safe, supportive place where pet owners can share stories about their pet and work through their grief with others who have suffered a similar loss. It offers support and resources to help those who have been touched by the loss of a pet, anticipating the death of a pet, dealing with the difficult decision of euthanasia, have suffered from a lost or stolen pet, or wondering when/if they are ready for another pet.

The WHS Pet Loss Support Group meets the third Thursday of every month from 6-7:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room at Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St. For more information, email outreach@whatcomhumane.org or call 360-733-2080, ext. 3116.

Laura Clark is executive director of the Whatcom Humane Society.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Racquetball player facing rape charges makes first appearance in court 6:36

Racquetball player facing rape charges makes first appearance in court

Pause
What they see: a photo gallery by homeless youth in Bellingham 1:12

What they see: a photo gallery by homeless youth in Bellingham

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Tofu the bunny 0:51

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Tofu the bunny

Aerial footage shows 'unbelievable conditions' as Creek Fire burns in LA 0:21

Aerial footage shows 'unbelievable conditions' as Creek Fire burns in LA

Pete Carroll on how Seahawks revived to ground Eagles 3:24

Pete Carroll on how Seahawks revived to ground Eagles

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping — Black Friday 2017 is here 1:36

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping — Black Friday 2017 is here

COMMERCIAL: 'Dilly Dilly!' 0:31

COMMERCIAL: 'Dilly Dilly!'

COMMERCIAL: Pit of Misery 0:31

COMMERCIAL: Pit of Misery

Dilly Dilly! Minnesota brewery greeted with medieval cease-and-desist scroll 1:54

Dilly Dilly! Minnesota brewery greeted with medieval cease-and-desist scroll

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport 0:53

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

  • Racquetball player facing rape charges makes first appearance in court

    Carlos Scott makes his first appearance in Whatcom County Superior Court on Tuesday, Dec. 5, in Bellingham, Washington. He's charged in 5 sex assault cases; his bail is set at $500,000.

Racquetball player facing rape charges makes first appearance in court

View More Video