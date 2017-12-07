12 Strays of Christmas: Blue the Lab is ready to join you in your outdoor adventures

Looking for a jogging, hiking or snowshoeing partner? Look no further. Meet Blue – a large and in charge 10-month-old female Labrador retriever looking for a super active home to call her own.
Blue needs a permanent, responsible and loving home ready to invest in her future. Positive, reward-based obedience training would benefit her greatly and help her learn some manners around people and other dogs.
Blue is very food motivated and will sit for a cookie.
She would love to go for daily hikes in the woods and explore new things. If you are looking for a dog to keep you active, Blue would be a perfect fit. Put on your hiking boots and come meet Blue at the Whatcom Humane Society.
Never miss a local story.
For more information about Blue, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday-Monday or call 360-733-2080 or visit online at whatcomhumane.org.
Today’s tip: Pet loss support
Domestic animals provide us with unconditional love, friendship and companionship. It can be overwhelming and heartbreaking to lose a beloved pet and the grief can be compounded during the holiday season.
Finding ways to grieve the loss of your companion can help acknowledge the special bond you had with the animal and provide closure.
Consider memorializing your pet by creating a special photo album and include stories and poems to remember your pet. Plant a tree or flowers in your garden to remind you of your animal.
If you have other pets in your household, remember they are grieving, too. Recognize this and provide them with extra TLC.
Consider honoring your pet by helping another animal. Donate money or in-kind pet supplies to an animal shelter in your pet’s memory. Visit your library or go online and check out books or visit websites that provide support with others who understand what you are experiencing.
The Whatcom Humane Society’s free monthly Pet Loss Support Group provides a safe, supportive place where pet owners can share stories about their pet and work through their grief with others who have suffered a similar loss. It offers support and resources to help those who have been touched by the loss of a pet, anticipating the death of a pet, dealing with the difficult decision of euthanasia, have suffered from a lost or stolen pet, or wondering when/if they are ready for another pet.
The WHS Pet Loss Support Group meets the third Thursday of every month from 6-7:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room at Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St. For more information, email outreach@whatcomhumane.org or call 360-733-2080, ext. 3116.
Laura Clark is executive director of the Whatcom Humane Society.
Comments