He’s accused in separate sex assault cases. Now he’s facing new rape charges

An elite local racquetball player, who has been charged with sexually assaulting two girls, raping an intoxicated woman, raping a woman after a date and forcefully grabbing another, turned himself into the Whatcom County Jail Tuesday morning.
Carlos A. Scott, aka Carlos Alberto Rivera, 46, of Bellingham made his first appearance for his fifth case in Whatcom County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon. His bail was set at $500,000.
Scott remained in jail Wednesday.
He is facing charges of second-degree rape and third-degree rape in his new case, according to court records. Scott had been allowed to move to Skagit County because he lost his apartment in Bellingham. A warrant was issued for his arrest Friday.
Scott has been arrested four times in four months late this year and charged with sex crimes that date from 2013 to spring 2017. He met three of those alleged victims at the Bellingham Athletic Club.
Scott pleaded not guilty in all four cases.
Scott’s arraignment for his fifth case is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 15, according to court records.
The cases
▪ The first case: In the spring of this year, a girl alleged she was raped by Scott when she was 12, according to court records. Scott faces two counts of second-degree rape of a child. He spent around 14 hours in jail before he was released without being required to post bail.
▪ The second case: Scott met a woman at the Bellingham Athletic Club where he also propositioned her with massages. Scott allegedly raped the woman while she was unconscious in the spring of 2014, according to court records. He faces one count of second-degree rape. Scott spent one night in jail and posted $50,000 bond.
▪ The third case: Scott propositioned a teenage girl to be her personal trainer at the Bellingham Athletic Club. Scott then allegedly molested her on several occasions from 2013 to 2015, according to court records. Scott was charged with one count of second-degree child molestation and two counts of third-degree child molestation. Bail was set at $20,000, which Scott posted.
▪ The fourth case: A woman told investigators she was sexually assaulted by Scott earlier this year and decided to come forward after reading about similar allegations against the man in The Bellingham Herald. She met Scott in 2014 at the Bellingham Athletic Club where he propositioned her with weight training instruction and free massages. The woman said she recalls Scott inappropriately touching her throughout the massages, and when she would tell Scott no, he would claim it was an accident, court records state. In February of this year, the woman met Scott for drinks in Barkley Village, then went to Scott’s home where he grabbed her inappropriately, the records state. Scott was charged with two counts of indecent liberties and one count of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.
▪ The fifth case: Scott and a then 23-year-old woman met on the online dating site OkCupid.com and decided to meet up for a date at Olive Garden on June 1, 2014, according to court records. Scott propositioned the woman with a back massage and the pair went to his apartment. Scott pushed the woman inside and raped her, according to court records. The woman underwent a sexual assault examination at a hospital, as well as received separate medical treatment at a Lynden clinic as a result of injuries from the rape, court records state.
Possibly more accusations
Authorities have said they are concerned there could be more cases of sexual abuse involving Scott. Tips can be directed to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office at 360-778-6600.
Denver Pratt: 360-715-2236, @DenverPratt
