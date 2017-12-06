If you’ve wanted to serve on the Whatcom County Council, here’s your chance to apply

Whatcom County residents who want to serve the remainder of Todd Donovan’s term on the County Council have until Dec. 20 to apply for the post.
In November, Donovan was elected to the new District 2 seat.
This election season was the first to have new Whatcom County Council districts, which voters approved in 2016.
To serve in his new post, Donovan will resign from his current position, effective Jan. 8.
Never miss a local story.
The County Council will appoint his replacement for the at-large seat Jan. 9.
Applicants can come from throughout Whatcom County.
They must be U.S. citizens as well as county residents and registered voters. They can’t hold another office or work for Whatcom County government.
The term will last until the November 2018 General Election results have been certified.
Applications are available in the County Council Office, 311 Grand Ave., Suite 105, in Bellingham and online at www.co.whatcom.wa.us/268/County-Council.
They are due in the County Council’s office by noon Dec. 20.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
Comments