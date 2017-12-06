WSDOT Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
WSDOT Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Local

Black ice causes collision, backups on I-5 near Ferndale

By Robert Mittendorf

rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

December 06, 2017 07:42 AM

Traffic was backed up more than three miles early Wednesday on southbound Interstate 5 for an injury crash at the Nooksack River bridge, officials said.

Two ambulances took patients to the hospital from the 6:20 a.m. wreck, according to the emergency services app Pulse Point.

In a tweet about 6:40 a.m., Washington State Department of Transportation officials said the freeway would be closed “temporarily” to clear icy conditions at the scene.

Dispatchers warned responding police and fire units that the freeway over the bridge was covered in black ice.

Traffic was moving slowly about 7:30, according to traffic cameras on the freeway and a WSDOT tweet.

Temperature at Bellingham International Airport was 29 degrees at 5:53 a.m. Roads around Bellingham showed visible ice early Wednesday.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Seattle have warned that condition are ripe for freezing fog and black ice on roadways across Western Washington.

Several other car crashes have been reported on county roads.

Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty

