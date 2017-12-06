12 Strays of Christmas: Tofu hoping for ‘somebunny’ to love her, and her sister

Meet Tofu – an affectionate and social 7-month-old female bunny looking for a permanent, responsible and loving home.
Tofu enjoys the company of other rabbits, including her sister Black Bean, who is also available for adoption at the Whatcom Humane Society.
When not exploring, Tofu like to snack on dark leafy greens. She enjoys hanging out with people and is especially fond of shoes.
For information on how to care for a house rabbit, visit rabbit.org. Then hop on down to the Whatcom Humane Society and meet Tofu and the other rabbits currently available for adoption.
For information about Tofu, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday-Monday or call 360-733-2080 or visit online at whatcomhumane.org.
Today’s tip: Traveling with pets during the holidays
Lots of people and pets travel during the busy holiday season. If you are planning on taking your companion animal with you, plan ahead and follow a few basic safety tips.
First, consider if it’s in the animal’s best interest to travel with you. Would it be easier and more humane to leave them at home?
If flying or traveling by bus or train, check in advance with the company as to their requirements.
If flying, can your animal fly in the cabin or do they have to fly in cargo? What type of weather conditions are you planning on encountering?
If traveling by car, make sure you have space available for your pet to safely and comfortably travel. Cats should also be in a roomy carrier, with a litter box. When stopping for breaks, your dog should always be kept on leash.
All animals should be wearing identification and be microchipped (a permanent form of identification).
Make sure you pack enough food, medication, treats and supplies for your animal and plan accordingly in case your travels get delayed.
If staying at a hotel, check ahead and make sure pet friendly rooms are available.
Never leave your companion animal inside a vehicle for an extended period of time, especially in hot or cold weather.
Laura Clark is executive director of the Whatcom Humane Society.
