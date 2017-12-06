12 Strays of Christmas: Tofu hoping for ‘somebunny’ to love her, and her sister

More Videos 0:51 12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Tofu the bunny Pause 6:20 Bellingham man accused of voyeurism makes first appearance in court 0:31 COMMERCIAL: 'Dilly Dilly!' 0:31 COMMERCIAL: Pit of Misery 1:12 What they see: a photo gallery by homeless youth in Bellingham 1:15 Trump plans to reduce Bears Ears National Monument in Utah 1:47 Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday 3:24 Pete Carroll on how Seahawks revived to ground Eagles 0:53 Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport 1:25 WATCH: Royal takes 3rd straight state title with 33-27 win over Meridian Video Link copy Embed Code copy

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Tofu the bunny Tofu is a rabbit looking for a new home -- and she's got a sister, if you have room. For information on how to adopt Tofu, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St. in Bellingham, Washington. Tofu is a rabbit looking for a new home -- and she's got a sister, if you have room. For information on how to adopt Tofu, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St. in Bellingham, Washington. Whatcom Humane Society Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

