What’s the most miserable day in Washington? This website has figured it out (sort of)

Ever have one of those dark December days when you just want to stay in bed?
A website that reviews and compares mattresses – see what they did there? – says it has calculated the “most miserable” day in each state, based on an analysis of 30 years of weather data. According to sleepopolis.com, that day will be Dec. 22 in Washington state.
Might as well settle in for a long winter’s nap. Or maybe reread “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” by Judith Viorst.
Here’s how they did it: Sleepopolis found the date on which each state is forecast to experience the coldest temperature and least amount of solar energy. Statistically, the coldest day is Dec. 20, which averages 39 degrees; the “darkest” day is Christmas Day, which averages 0.9kWh of solar energy. The mattress folks then averaged the two days to come up with what it calls the “most miserable” day of the year – Friday, Dec. 22.
Never miss a local story.
“Admittedly, no one in their right mind would want to be outdoors on such cold and dark days, which is why you should plan ahead to stay in and get cosy (sic)”, said Sleepopolis spokesman Joe Auer in a press release.
Sure, the science is a bit fuzzy. But because of its northern latitude and the oceanic climate of the Pacific coast, Washington will be the first state to experience its most miserable day, Sleeopolis said. Some East Coast states won’t be that miserable until the second week of January.
For the record, the winter solstice here is on Dec. 21, when the sun will rise at 8 a.m. and set at 4:16 p.m. in Bellingham, giving us a little more than 8 hours, 15 minutes of daylight.
Created by Sleepopolis • View larger version
Comments