Her car plunged into a ravine, then she walked to a house to call 911

A 21-year-old Sudden Valley woman was injured early Sunday morning when she apparently drove into a ravine near her home, officials said.
Details of the incident remained unclear Monday, but photos taken late Sunday morning and posted on social media show a large wrecker preparing to lift a small car from the bottom of a deep ravine on Sudden Valley Drive between Fawn Court and Little Strawberry Lane.
Other photos indicate that the driver clipped a guardrail on a bridge over the ravine and continued down the steep embankment.
Chief Criminal Deputy Doug Chadwick of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said the woman walked home from the crash and called for help. He said deputies were still investigating.
Chief Dave Ralston of South Whatcom Fire Authority said firefighters took a woman who called 911 from a house on Holly View Way to the hospital for injuries apparently related to the wreck about 4 a.m. Sunday. He had no other details about the incident.
Bellingham Herald reporter Robert Mittendorf is a volunteer firefighter with South Whatcom Fire Authority.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
