A wreck prepares to lift a car that plunged into a ravine below a bridge on Sudden valley Drive on Sunday morning, December 3.
A wreck prepares to lift a car that plunged into a ravine below a bridge on Sudden valley Drive on Sunday morning, December 3. Dan Weber Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
A wreck prepares to lift a car that plunged into a ravine below a bridge on Sudden valley Drive on Sunday morning, December 3. Dan Weber Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Local

Her car plunged into a ravine, then she walked to a house to call 911

By Robert Mittendorf

rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

December 04, 2017 04:01 PM

A 21-year-old Sudden Valley woman was injured early Sunday morning when she apparently drove into a ravine near her home, officials said.

Details of the incident remained unclear Monday, but photos taken late Sunday morning and posted on social media show a large wrecker preparing to lift a small car from the bottom of a deep ravine on Sudden Valley Drive between Fawn Court and Little Strawberry Lane.

Other photos indicate that the driver clipped a guardrail on a bridge over the ravine and continued down the steep embankment.

Chief Criminal Deputy Doug Chadwick of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said the woman walked home from the crash and called for help. He said deputies were still investigating.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chief Dave Ralston of South Whatcom Fire Authority said firefighters took a woman who called 911 from a house on Holly View Way to the hospital for injuries apparently related to the wreck about 4 a.m. Sunday. He had no other details about the incident.

Bellingham Herald reporter Robert Mittendorf is a volunteer firefighter with South Whatcom Fire Authority.

Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch as Whatcom County celebrates the holidays in style

    There’s something magical about cold nights and holiday lights, as communities across Whatcom County celebrate the season with tree lightings, visits from St. Nick and a display of gingerbread creativity.

Watch as Whatcom County celebrates the holidays in style

Watch as Whatcom County celebrates the holidays in style 1:49

Watch as Whatcom County celebrates the holidays in style
12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Sawyer the hound 0:54

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Sawyer the hound

What they see: a photo gallery by homeless youth in Bellingham 1:12

What they see: a photo gallery by homeless youth in Bellingham

View More Video