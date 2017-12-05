12 Strays of Christmas: Benny waiting for adults to share his affection

More Videos 1:49 Watch as Whatcom County celebrates the holidays in style Pause 1:12 What they see: a photo gallery by homeless youth in Bellingham 0:54 12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Sawyer the hound 1:44 Nikki Haley: Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’ 2:30 Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer 3:18 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 1:54 Trump makes 'Pocahontas' joke at event honoring Native Americans 1:47 Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday 0:53 Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Benny the cat Benny is a 3-year-old male cat looking for a new home. For information on how to adopt Benny, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St. in Bellingham, Washington. Benny is a 3-year-old male cat looking for a new home. For information on how to adopt Benny, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St. in Bellingham, Washington. Whatcom Humane Society Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Benny is a 3-year-old male cat looking for a new home. For information on how to adopt Benny, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St. in Bellingham, Washington. Whatcom Humane Society Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald