  12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Benny the cat

    Benny is a 3-year-old male cat looking for a new home. For information on how to adopt Benny, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St. in Bellingham, Washington.

Benny is a 3-year-old male cat looking for a new home. For information on how to adopt Benny, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St. in Bellingham, Washington. Whatcom Humane Society Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Benny is a 3-year-old male cat looking for a new home. For information on how to adopt Benny, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St. in Bellingham, Washington. Whatcom Humane Society Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Local

12 Strays of Christmas: Benny waiting for adults to share his affection

By Laura Clark

Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

December 05, 2017 05:00 AM

UPDATED December 04, 2017 02:17 PM

Meet Benny – a large and in-charge cat who knows what he wants in life. A domestic short hair, he is 3½ years old.

He is extremely affectionate with most people, but can be particular about who he shares his space with. He is not a fan of children or most other animals and had a few unfortunate run-ins with dogs in his previous home.

Benny would do well in an adult-only household where he could be an “only child.”

Benny enjoys the finer things in life like rolling in catnip, snacking, power napping and having his ears and cheeks scratched.

If you think Benny would make a purrfect companion in your household, please visit him at the Whatcom Humane Society.

For more information about Benny, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday-Monday or call 360-733-2080 or visit online at whatcomhumane.org.

Today’s tip: Christmas tree pet safety

Real or faux Christmas tree – the debate goes one. The one thing we can all agree on is that Christmas trees can be extremely interesting – and potentially hazardous to your pets.

When putting up your tree, make sure it is securely anchored so it can’t tip over.

Tinsel should be used sparingly or not at all, as it is very attractive to cats and can easily be ingested, potentially causing intestinal blockages.

Keep lights and ornaments on higher tree branches where they cannot be reached by animals. Stay away from edible decorations like popcorn or cranberry strings.

Be sure to clean up fallen pine needles, as they can get stuck in your pet’s paws and also can be accidently ingested.

Stagnant tree water can contain fertilizer from the tree and if an animal drinks this water, they can potentially become ill.

And remember – don’t place any presents under the tree that contain perishable food items inside.

With some pre-planning, people and pets should be able to enjoy a festive Christmas tree.

Laura Clark is executive director of the Whatcom Humane Society.

