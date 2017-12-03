These homeless and at-risk youths got 50 disposable cameras. What did they capture?

1:20 See some of the places impacted by Nooksack River flooding in Ferndale area Pause

1:17 Listen to a test of the Birch Bay tsunami siren

2:07 President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree

2:31 Watch the trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War"

1:29 Russell Wilson on goal of NFL MVP: 'I want to be the best in the world'

1:29 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree illuminated in New York

0:25 Cascade Christian tailback Tyquan Coleman talks about his team's wild win over Nooksack Valley

0:54 Pass the stuffing, fill the sandbags

1:17 Bellingham Police release names of family found dead