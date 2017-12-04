12 Strays of Christmas: Sawyer needs a family able to deal with his epilepsy

More Videos 0:54 12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Sawyer the hound Pause 1:12 What they see: a photo gallery by homeless youth in Bellingham 1:08 First of two derelict houses taken down 0:29 Two Lynn Street houses just a memory 1:06 Search resumes for lost snowboarders near Mt. Baker Ski Area 1:20 See some of the places impacted by Nooksack River flooding in Ferndale area 1:25 WATCH: Royal takes 3rd straight state title with 33-27 win over Meridian 1:29 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree illuminated in New York 0:54 Pass the stuffing, fill the sandbags 3:12 Election '17: County Council candidates Buchanan, Robinson talk about Hirst decision Video Link copy Embed Code copy

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Sawyer the hound Sawyer is a 5-year-old male hound dog looking for a new home. For information on how to adopt Sawyer, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St. in Bellingham, Washington. Sawyer is a 5-year-old male hound dog looking for a new home. For information on how to adopt Sawyer, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St. in Bellingham, Washington. Whatcom Humane Society Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

