You’ll hear a loud noise at noon on Monday

More Videos 1:20 See some of the places impacted by Nooksack River flooding in Ferndale area Pause 2:07 President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree 0:25 Cascade Christian tailback Tyquan Coleman talks about his team's wild win over Nooksack Valley 1:17 Bellingham Police release names of family found dead 0:39 Five things to know about BP Cherry Point 1:29 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree illuminated in New York 0:54 Pass the stuffing, fill the sandbags 0:41 Police find three dead at Bellingham home 1:16 Catch a new ride up the mountain at Mt. Baker Ski Area 1:06 Search resumes for lost snowboarders near Mt. Baker Ski Area Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Listen to a test of the Birch Bay tsunami siren Coastal communities around Washington State, including Birch Bay, tested their tsunami sirens at 10:19am Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. The test was part of the Great Washington ShakeOut earthquake drill. Coastal communities around Washington State, including Birch Bay, tested their tsunami sirens at 10:19am Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. The test was part of the Great Washington ShakeOut earthquake drill. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

Coastal communities around Washington State, including Birch Bay, tested their tsunami sirens at 10:19am Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. The test was part of the Great Washington ShakeOut earthquake drill. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com