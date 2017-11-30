File McClatchy
Bicyclist in Wednesday crash remains in critical condition

By Denver Pratt

November 30, 2017 04:12 PM

A 58-year-old man on a bicycle who suffered a head injury after colliding with a vehicle early Wednesday remained in critical condition Thursday at St. Joseph hospital.

The collision happened in the 3800 block of Byron Avenue around 3:50 a.m. The bicyclist, who didn’t have a helmet on but was wearing bright reflective clothing, collided with a 2010 Nissan Titan pickup driving away from a stop sign, according to Bellingham Police. The vehicle was driven by a 69-year-old woman.

The light on the man’s bicycle was believed to be functioning correctly, according to Lt. Robert Vander Yacht.

The bicyclist was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

“We advise all bicyclists to wear a helmet any time they are operating a bicycle,” Vander Yacht said.

The woman was not impaired by alcohol or drugs, he added.

Investigators are still working to determine if any enforcement action will be taken.

Denver Pratt: 360-715-2236, @DenverPratt

