6 animals perish in Everson barn fire

An early morning fire in Everson burned a small barn to the ground and killed six animals.
Crews from Whatcom County Fire District No. 1 responded to the fire at Stickney Island Road around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.
When firefighters arrived, a shed with a barn-like construction was almost completely gone, according to Fire Chief Mel Blankers. The shelter was roughly between 20-by-20 and 30-by-30 feet, according to fire officials.
The structure was filled with hay, and had shelters for a horse, three pot belly pigs and four rabbits, Whatcom County Fire Marshal Will Anderson said. The horse and one of the pigs were able to escape, but the two other pigs and all four rabbits perished in the fire, Anderson said.
No people were injured.
Anderson said the fire was accidental and likely caused by an electrical short. Damage was estimated at about $5,000.
“We feel bad for the family. We don’t like to see our community members lose a structure or lose their buildings,” Blankers said.
Denver Pratt: 360-715-2236, @DenverPratt
