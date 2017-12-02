New stores open in Bellingham in time for the holiday shopping season

Chris Hayward is thrilled with the reception she’s received in Bellingham for opening a clothing store.
Hayward opened Quinn & Foster last month at 128 W. Holly St., in the former Gary’s Mens and Womens Wear space in the downtown district. The store is named after Hayward’s two grandsons.
The store offers men’s and women’s clothing, with many of the clothing lines that were found at Gary’s.
Many of her first customers thanked Hayward for opening the store.
Never miss a local story.
“It was an amazing reception,” Hayward said, adding that many of the customers said they missed Gary and Barbara Lupo’s store, which closed about a year ago.
For 11 years Hayward had a clothing store in Eugene, Oregon. While visiting family in Bellingham last year, she noticed Gary’s retirement sale happening, and it got her thinking about moving up here. She talked to the Lupos about what local residents liked about the store and found it to be similar to what she was selling in Eugene. She closed that store and made the move to Bellingham.
While Hayward has many similar clothing lines, she added a few that she describes as “a little edgier” to see how customers respond. She also wants to hear from customers about what they want to see in the store, and respond accordingly.
Hayward said that in this market climate of online shopping, she plans on catering to people who really enjoy the customer service a clothing store traditionally offers.
“Our goal is to build relationships with people,” Hayward said.
Customers will also get to see Barbara Lupo in a retail setting again – Hayward said Lupo plans on working at the store a couple days a week.
Quinn and Foster is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For details, visit the store’s Facebook page or its website, quinnandfoster.com.
NEW GIFT STORE IN CORDATA
A new gift store has arrived in the Cordata area, but the owner will be familiar to many longtime residents.
Kristin Noble Baker opened The Checkered Lily on Dec. 1 at 4151 Meridian St., Suite 116, near Burlington Coat Factory. The store offers house gifts, including flowers and plant-related accessories. It will also have a nautical section as well as food baskets that consists of regional products.
Baker and her mother, Rosemary Noble, operated Times ‘N Seasons (also known previously as The Promise of Christmas) until they decided to close it in March 2012. That business was started in the Cordata area in 1994, eventually moving to downtown Bellingham and to Bellwether Way.
The closure of Times ‘N Seasons was partly because Noble was ready to retire. Baker went into interior design work but eventually found herself drawn to floral design and retail. She managed a store for a time before deciding she wanted a business of her own. The Checkered Lily (the name is a tip of the hat to Baker’s and Noble’s favorite flower) came together quickly.
During the month of December customers will see some Christmas decorations, but for much of the year it’s about flowers and home gifts. Baker chose the Cordata area because it has a growing residential area that doesn’t have many locally owned gifts stores to peruse.
Customers will also get a chance to visit with Noble, who will drop in to the store to help her daughter.
The store is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Baker plans to have an open house on Thursday, with extended hours to 8 p.m. and refreshments. The store’s website and social media pages are under construction. For details, call 360-671-1392.
OTHER TIDBITS
Artifacts Wine Bar announced on its Facebook page it has closed. The wine bar had been at the Whatcom Museum Lightcatcher building at 202 Grand Ave. for two years. ... Fat Shack restaurant opened last week in Bakerview Square. The eatery offers burgers, wings, shakes, desserts and sandwiches. Hours are 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day. ... Luxe Thai Cuisine in Ferndale announced on its Facebook page that it will be closed from Dec. 1 through Jan. 11 as the owners visit family in Thailand. ... The Black Sheep restaurant/bar is open at 215 W. Holly St. It is operated by the owners of Goat Mountain Pizza, which is nearby at 211 W. Holly St.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, dgallagher@bhamherald.com, @BhamHeraldBiz
Comments