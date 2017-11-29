File McClatchy
Motorist who killed man was driving either Tahoe or Suburban

By Robert Mittendorf

rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

November 29, 2017 03:58 PM

The person who killed a Burlington man in a hit-and-run last week was driving either a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban from the model years 2001 to 2006, according to the Washington State Patrol.

“During the on-scene investigation, detectives were able to collect several pieces of lighting material which are believed to be from the right front headlamp of fleeing vehicle,” said Trooper Heather Axtman, WSP spokeswoman.

Porfirio Reyes-Solano, 44, was struck and killed by an SUV while he was assisting a disabled motorist. The incident occurred about 7 p.m. Nov. 22 on the entrance ramp from George Hopper Road to northbound Interstate 5 in Skagit County.

The driver of the SUV fled northbound, troopers said. The SUV would have damage to its right front end.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact state patrol Detective Jeff Rhue at 425-508-1052 or Jeff.Rhue@wsp.wa.gov.

Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty

