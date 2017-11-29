File McClatchy
Bicyclist suffers serious head injury following collision with car

By Denver Pratt

dpratt@bhamherald.com

November 29, 2017 12:16 PM

A 58-year-old man on a bicycle suffered a head injury after being involved in a collision with a vehicle driving away from a stop sign early Wednesday, according to Bellingham Police.

It happened around 3:50 a.m. in the 3800 block of Byron Avenue.

The vehicle was driven by a 69-year-old woman, according to police Lt. Danette Beckley. Both people are Whatcom County residents.

The bicyclist suffered a head injury and was reported to be in critical condition, Beckley said.

Investigators are reviewing the crash and traffic camera data, Beckley added.

Details regarding the speed of the vehicle, whether the man was taken by ambulance to a hospital, his current condition, whether he was wearing a helmet, or whether there were any citations issued, were not made immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Denver Pratt: 360-715-2236, @DenverPratt

