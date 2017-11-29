File McClatchy
State fines Bellingham moving firm $37,000 over safety rules

By Kie Relyea

November 29, 2017 12:03 PM

A Bellingham moving company has been fined $37,000 for 432 violations of federal and state transportation safety regulations, the Utilities and Transportation Commission announced Wednesday.

State regulators said Iron Man Movers and Storage Inc. violated safety requirements. They included failing to maintain cargo insurance, failing to complete criminal background checks on employees, and using drivers that weren’t medically certified.

Drivers who aren’t certified could put the traveling public at risk because of undocumented medical conditions, the UTC said.

The violations were found during a routine safety inspection in September.

The UTC enforces consumer protection and safety regulations for more than 200 residential moving companies operating within the state, the agency said.

Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea

