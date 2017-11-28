Teen was hit crossing Lake Louise Road from behind a bus

No citation was issued after a teenage boy stepped out from behind a bus and into the path of a vehicle coming in the opposite direction on a rural road, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Chief Criminal Deputy Doug Chadwick said he didn’t have information on the 15-year-old boy’s condition Monday. The boy’s name was not released because of his age.
Chadwick said the boy was hit about 1 p.m. Wednesday near Sudden Valley Gate 9 and Lake Louise Road. He got off an eastbound Whatcom Transportation Authority bus and crossed Lake Louise Road from behind the bus, between the bus and a car that was stopped behind the bus.
He was hit by a westbound truck owned by the Lake Whatcom Water and Sewer District.
“Witnesses advised that the truck was traveling at a slow speed and that the driver was not able to see the victim before he stepped out from behind the bus and/or have time and distance to stop before striking the pedestrian,” Chadwick said.
A South Whatcom Fire Authority crew treated the boy at the scene and he was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph hospital for treatment of “musculoskeletal” injuries, said Fire Chief Dave Ralston.
