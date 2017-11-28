Cody Sawlsbury, 10, named his bookmarks "old man," hungry guy" and "the tie" during a holiday card and gift making event at the Deming Public Library, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2012.
Local

The libraries have been doing this every Christmas season for 24 years

By Robert Mittendorf

rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

November 28, 2017 05:00 AM

As part of a 24-year tradition, Whatcom County library branches are hosting “Let’s Make Presents” programs that allow children to make personalized holiday gifts for friends and family.

All 10 Whatcom County libraries are planning the free craft events over the next two weeks, said Tammy LaPlante, Children’s Services coordinator for the Whatcom County Library System.

Anyone is welcome and all materials are free, she said, although the events are geared toward elementary school-age children.

Among the crafts are color felted soaps, picture mats and original artwork, plus gift coupons and bookmarks – both perennial favorites.

“We encourage the kids to make more than one, and we provide some ribbon so they can make little packets” of coupons, La Plante said. She said the coupons can be for household chores, a hike in the woods, or an offer to cook dinner.

She said the plan for bookmarks this year is to use black card stock adorned with with metallic markers.

LaPlante said children get great satisfaction from putting their own effort and imagination into a gift.

“Things that are handmade are more special than anything that they could buy from the store,” LaPlane said.

Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty

Let’s Make Presents

▪  Point Roberts, 3 p.m. Tuesday

▪  Sumas, 3:15 p.m. Wednesday

▪  South Whatcom, 2 p.m. Saturday

▪  Blaine, 3:15 p.m. Dec. 6

▪  Everson, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9

▪  Ferndale, 2 p.m. Dec. 9

▪  Island, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 12

▪  North Fork, 3:45 p.m. Dec. 14

▪  Deming, 11 a.m. Dec. 16

▪  Lynden, 2 p.m. Dec. 16

For information, contact the individual library or Tammy LaPlante, Children’s Services coordinator for the Whatcom County Library System; 360-305-3600 or wcls.org.

