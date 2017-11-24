Local

Burlington man dies after being hit by truck on Interstate 5 on-ramp

The Bellingham Herald Staff

November 24, 2017 09:44 AM

BURLINGTON

Police are looking for the driver of a pickup involved in a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday night on an Interstate 5 on-ramp near Cascade Mall.

Porfirio Reyes-Solano, 44, apparently was hit by a pickup on the northbound I-5 on-ramp at George Hopper Road, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A state patrol trooper responding to a call of a disabled vehicle at about 7 p.m. found Reyes-Solano dead. A passenger in the vehicle said Reyes-Solano, the vehicle’s driver, was trying to cross the ramp when he was struck by another vehicle, authorities said.

The pickup may have sustained damage to a light on its right front passenger side, said state Trooper Heather Axtman, WSP spokeswoman. Numerous pieces of lighting material were collected at the scene and will be sent to the WSP Crime Laboratory for analysis to identify a make and model of the pickup.

