Minor flooding closes Whatcom County roads, parks

Several roads across Whatcom County are under water and some Ferndale parks are closed as the Nooksack River crested its banks Thursday and Friday.
Several days of rain, coupled with unseasonably warm temperatures, pushed the Nooksack River and its tributaries past flood stage Thursday at several locations from the Cascades foothills west.
Current focus is at Ferndale, where the Nooksack hit minor flood stage of 18 feet early Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s online site. The river is expected to crest about noon Friday just below the moderate flood stage of 20.5 feet, according to USGS online forecast models.
Water washed over roads across Whatcom County on Wednesday and Thursday, forcing closures and detours but not causing serious damage, said John Gargett, deputy director of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management.
“There have been, and most likely will continue to be, road closures and water/debris over roads in the usual locations,” Gargett said in an email Thursday. He added storm-related costs or damages have not required an emergency declaration.
Some 1,070 Puget Sound Energy customers in the mountain community of Glacier remained without power Friday because of a “natural disaster,” according to PSE’s online outage site. Area resident Doug Huddle said the Nooksack River washed out a section of utility poles Thursday morning along the Mount Baker Highway.
Estimated power restoration time is Saturday, PSE said.
“Water is overtopping roads from Lynden to the mouth of the Nooksack, Gargett said Thursday. “There are, and will continue to be, road closures and water/debris over roads in the many locations around Whatcom County.”
A total of .38 inches of rain fell Thursday as measured at Bellingham International Airport, for a total of 2.51 inches since Sunday. The week’s rain comes toward the end of an abnormally dry November, and pushed the monthly rainfall totals closer to normal levels.
Rain was far heavier in the mountains during that period – as much as 9 inches in the North Cascades, meteorologists said – adding to runoff as the warm weather pushed the snow level to about 8,000 feet.
“Hydrologically significant rainfall has ended,” the National Weather Service said in its online forecast discussion. “Rivers that are flooding now are responding to rainfall over the past three days, which was copious in the mountains. Upstream reaches of rivers are receding now, and most downstream reaches are getting close to their crests. Cooler weather and less precipitation through Saturday morning will allow rivers to recede further.”
After two days of record high temperatures, the high of 58 on Thursday at Bellingham Airport was only 3 degrees below the record of 61 set in 1995.
A flood warning was canceled for the region but a “special weather statement” remains in effect, warning of the threat of landslides from saturated hillsides.
In Skagit County, the Skagit River has reached its highest level in 11 years, resulting in flooding that closed roads and an alert telling some residents to prepare to evacuate.
A worst-case scenario would involve the displacement of 250 people, the Skagit County Department of Emergency Management said Thursday. The National Weather Service said the river at Concrete reached 36.56 feet just after 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Red Cross set up a shelter at the Hamilton Baptist Church Thursday afternoon for Hamilton residents affected by the flooding from the Skagit River, said Joyce Bottenberg, a spokeswoman for the local Red Cross.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
