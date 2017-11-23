Teen hit by car near Sudden Valley

A teenager was injured Wednesday afternoon when he was hit by a car in Lake Louise Road near Sudden Valley, officials said.
South Whatcom Fire Authority Chief Dave Ralston said the incident occurred about 1:05 p.m. Wednesday as the boy was crossing the road at Sudden Valley Gate 9, across from the Lookout Mountain Forest Preserve.
Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating the incident, but officials weren’t immediately available to comment. Speed limit at that location is 35 mph.
Ralston said the boy was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph hospital.
The Bellingham Herald reporter Robert Mittendorf is a volunteer firefighter with South Whatcom Fire Authority.
