New wine bar with a French twist lands in Fairhaven

Fairhaven has a new hangout that is introducing wine made the traditional way.
Gainsbarre recently opened at 1143 11th St., near Avenue Bread. Along with being a wine bar, it is a bottle shop and has a light menu that includes sandwiches, salads, tartine and share plate items. It is meant to be a place to go for those looking for a light lunch during the day and have a date-night atmosphere in the evening, said Laura Swift, a partner in the company.
Gainsbarre is also offering natural wine – wine made without chemicals and with minimum technology intervention. Most of the natural wine at Gainsbarre are from the French and Italy regions, along with the Willamette Valley region of Oregon.
While basically an organic wine, it is also reasonably priced, Swift said. A bottle is in the $25 range, while a glass is in the $7 range.
Never miss a local story.
As for the interior, it has a buvette-style French bistro look. The name is a tip of the hat to Serge Gainsbourg, a French singer/songwriter.
Swift and the company she is involved with, Fairhaven-based Hospitality Society, is also working on a restaurant and cocktail bar called the Swim Club. It is going in next door and will have a vintage French Riviera theme. Swim Club is expected to open in early 2018.
Gainsbarre has a daily happy hour special from noon to 4 p.m. It is open noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and two hours later on Friday and Saturday. Details about the wine bar can be found on its Facebook page or at thegainsbarre.com.
OTHER TIDBITS
A state liquor license application was submitted for a new restaurant/lounge at 114 Prospect St., home to The Real McCoy. The proposed new name is Saltine and the applicants are Craig Serbousek and Valerie Markus. ... A new juice bar/cafe has filed a building permit to go into the first floor of the Herald Building. Big Love Juice is making plans to go into 1149 N. State St. ... A couple of new businesses recently opened in downtown Bellingham. The Orion opened at 311 E. Holly St. in late October, near the YMCA. It serves drinks, sandwiches and has 25-cent pool, according to its Facebook page. Earlier this month, Quinn and Foster, a clothing store for men and women opened at 128 W. Holly St., in the former Gary’s clothing store space. ... Permit applications were submitted to put in a new tap room called Lost Giants Cider at 1200 Meador Ave. Details about the company can be found on its Facebook page. ... National retailer Vitamin World, in the midst of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, announced a new list of stores slated for closure. One of the stores on the list is in Lynden at 8174 Guide Meridian. The Bellis Fair and Birch Bay Square Vitamin World stores were not on the closure list presented to the bankruptcy court on Nov. 15. ... Growlers Keep, which recently opened in Bakerview Square, now has all 48 of its taps active. ... Along Comes a Baby owner Laura Lee Bosman announced on the company’s Facebook page that it is having a Going Out of Business sale, with 20 percent off the entire store. Bosman said in the post that closing the 10-year-old Bakerview Square store was a difficult decision but she wants to focus more on her other business, the Little Red Wagon children’s clothing consignment store. ... Wishes Toys Books and Games has moved into a different space inside the Bellis Fair mall. It is now in the Macy’s wing, according to its Facebook page.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, dgallagher@bhamherald.com, @BhamHeraldBiz
Comments