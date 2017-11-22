Kevin Rowe killed his wife and 5-year-old child, autopsies show

Autopsies on the three family members who were found dead inside their Cordata home Monday afternoon indicated the husband killed his wife and their 5-year-old child, then killed himself.

Whatcom County Medical Examiner Dr. Gary Goldfogel said both Tanya Rowe, 43, and Benton Rowe, 5, died from “sharp-force injuries to their necks.”

Goldfogel said Kevin Rowe, 45 – Tanya’s husband and Benton’s father – slit both their throats.

They were killed by Kevin Rowe, 45, Tanya’s husband and Benton’s father. Kevin Rowe died of “asphyxia by exclusion of oxygen” after he placed a bag over his head, Goldfogel said. His death has been ruled a suicide.

The murder-suicide happened in “rapid succession” in the family’s home without anyone else present or without an outside call for help Sunday night – the day before their bodies were found, Goldfogel said. Detectives found Tanya Rowe’s body inside her bedroom, Benton in his bedroom, and Kevin Rowe’s body in the garage, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Mike Johnston.

The findings are consistent with the evidence detectives found at the, authorities said. A large kitchen-type knife was recovered in the home, and detectives believe that to be the weapon Kevin Rowe used to kill his family.

Officers were sent to check on the family at 525 Spring Vista Place around 3 p.m on Monday. Tanya Rowe’s mother, who lives next door, told a dispatcher she heard a loud noise Sunday night and hadn’t seen her daughter since, according to emergency radio traffic. The traffic indicated the mother was concerned for Tanya Rowe’s well-being and said it was unusual for her not to leave the house.

At least nine police cars, one fire truck and one ambulance were on scene by 3:45 p.m., and crime scene tape soon was placed around the home.

Detectives secured a search warrant and immediately investigated the scene.

Tanya Rowe was the Bellingham School District’s executive director of communications and community relations.

“We are heartbroken by this news,” district Superintendent Greg Baker said in a prepared statement Tuesday.

Tanya Rowe was with the school district for 13 years, according to the district’s statement. Prior to that, she worked with Western Washington University’s communications department, and was a master’s student and lecturer in the Journalism Department at the university.

“We’re devastated by the news of Tanya’s death. Tanya was a hardworking, dedicated and resolutely kind human being,” Paul Cocke, a Western spokesman, said Tuesday.

Prior to Western, Rowe worked as a reporter for The Bellingham Herald.

Benton was a kindergartner at Wade King Elementary.

“Benton was a bright and curious child who loved being outside and had many friends throughout the Bellingham community,” Baker said. “Their deaths are a profound loss to our school district and to our larger community.”

The Bellingham School District’s counseling and support team were on site Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as at the district office. Support will also be available after the holiday weekend.

This story will be updated.