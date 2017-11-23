See what weather’s in store for the holiday weekend

More Videos 0:54 Pass the stuffing, fill the sandbags Pause 1:17 Bellingham Police release names of family found dead 0:41 Police find three dead at Bellingham home 0:45 Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota 2:58 Ferndale celebrates U-12 baseball team winning the Cal Ripkin World Series title 1:16 Catch a new ride up the mountain at Mt. Baker Ski Area 1:06 Search resumes for lost snowboarders near Mt. Baker Ski Area 0:50 Firefighters battle house fire near Lake Whatcom 1:21 253,000-pound ship moved about a quarter mile to Squalicum Harbor boat launch 0:53 Veteran to kids: There are lots of different jobs in the military Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Pass the stuffing, fill the sandbags Thanksgiving will be rainy as usual. Warm weather will bring rain and cause rivers and creeks to rise too. A flood watch has been issued for Whatcom County. Thanksgiving will be rainy as usual. Warm weather will bring rain and cause rivers and creeks to rise too. A flood watch has been issued for Whatcom County. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

