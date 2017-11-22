Here are the store opening times for Thanksgiving, Black Friday

A look at the scheduled openings of some Whatcom County retailers, based on information compiled by BestBlackFriday.com and local sources. Check the ads or company websites to confirm starting times.
Thursday, Nov. 23
▪ 6 a.m. Kmart
▪ 7 a.m. Big Lots!
▪ 8 a.m. 2020 Solutions
▪ 2 p.m. JC Penney
▪ 4 p.m. GameStop
▪ 5 p.m. Best Buy, Macy’s, Kohl’s.
▪ 6 p.m. Michaels, Target, Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods.
▪ Bellis Fair doors open 6 p.m. to midnight, but stores are not required to be open.
Friday, Nov. 24
▪ 5 a.m. Fred Meyer
▪ 6 a.m. Bellis Fair, Office Depot/Office Mac, Bed Bath & Beyond, Lowe’s, Home Depot
▪ 7 a.m. Harbor Freight tools, PetSmart, Petco, Burlington clothing store, Marshall’s, TJ Maxx
▪ 9 a.m. Costco
▪ Many businesses throughout Whatcom County also will be participating in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25. In downtown Bellingham, stores will be offering discounts and a passport program that involves prize giveaways.
