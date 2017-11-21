Workers build cement forms for a retention pond at a construction site on West Bakerview Road east of Northwest Drive in Bellingham in this file photo. Construction work continues to be a main driver in the local economy’s job growth.
Workers build cement forms for a retention pond at a construction site on West Bakerview Road east of Northwest Drive in Bellingham in this file photo. Construction work continues to be a main driver in the local economy’s job growth. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

Another big drop in Whatcom’s unemployment rate

By Dave Gallagher

dgallagher@bhamherald.com

November 21, 2017 02:18 PM

Whatcom County’s unemployment rate continues to drop, hitting a 10-year low last month.

The local rate in October was 4.2 percent, the lowest since October 2007, according to the most recent data from the Washington State Employment Security Department. That’s down from 4.4 percent in September and down from 5.6 percent compared to a year ago.

Construction work continues to be a main driver in the local economy’s job growth. According to the data, 8,300 Whatcom County residents worked in construction last month, which is 1,100 more than a year ago.

Other industries that posted increases include state government (up 500 people in the past year), manufacturing (up 300), professional and business services (up 300) and transportation (up 200).

Unemployment rates have dipped across much of Washington. Six counties have an unemployment rate of less than 4 percent, including King County at 3.7 percent.

Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz

