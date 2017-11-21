Police call Cordata deaths a homicide-suicide; victims identified

Police have identified the three people found dead Monday afternoon in a Cordata neighborhood home as the victims of a homicide-suicide.

Lt. Danette Beckley said Tuesday the victims are Tanya Rowe, 43, her 5-year-old son Benton, and her husband and the boy’s father, Kevin Rowe, 45.

Beckley didn’t say whether a weapon was used or who was the killer. She said the public isn’t in any danger, and no suspect is being sought.

Tanya Rowe was the Bellingham School District’s executive director of communications and community relations.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We are heartbroken by this news,” said Superintendent Greg Baker in a prepared statement.

Tanya Rowe worked with the school district for 13 years, according to the district’s statement.

Tanya Kerstiens Rowe Bellingham School District Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

“Tanya was an amazing leader, a skilled communicator and a dear friend and colleague. She loved her friends and family deeply, especially her son Benton. She had an adventurous and brave spirit, which she passed on to her son, and they spent much of their free time hiking, biking, gardening and beach combing around the Pacific Northwest,” Baker’s statement said.

Benton was a kindergartner at Wade King Elementary.

“Benton was a bright and curious child who loved being outside and had many friends throughout the Bellingham community,” Baker said. “Their deaths are a profound loss to our school district and to our larger community.”

The school district’s counseling and support team were on site at Wade King Elementary, as well as the district office. They will be onsite again Wednesday, and support will also be available after the holiday weekend, according to the statement.

Before she worked with Bellingham schools, Tanya Rowe worked in the Office of Communications at Western Washington University from 1999 to November 2003 as the coordinator of Newsbureau Media. She was then a lecturer in the Journalism Department for the 2002-2003 academic year, according to John Thompson, a Western spokesman. She was also a student earning her master’s degree at that time. She went on to become the assistant director of public information from November 2003 to June 2004.

“We’re devastated by the news of Tanya’s death. Tanya was a hardworking, dedicated and resolutely kind human being,” Paul Cocke, a Western spokesman, said. “Tanya’s kindness and professionalism touched a lot of people at Western, where she is remembered with love.”

Before working at Western, Tanya Rowe was a reporter with The Bellingham Herald.

Dr. Gary Goldfogel, the Whatcom County medical examiner, said autopsies were planned Tuesday.

This story will be updated.