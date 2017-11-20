Rolling rocks mean headaches for drivers on northbound I-5 near Bellingham

Maintenance crews began removing rocks that fell from a hillside along Interstate 5 near Alger last week, creating headaches for drivers headed north to Bellingham.
Washington State Department of Transportation said Monday the backup behind the maintenance work was three miles long at times. They advise drivers to leave extra time for travel, delay their trip or use Highway 9 or Chuckanut Drive to reach Bellingham.
The single-lane closure will continue between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Drivers can get real-time traffic information about this area on their smartphone with the WSDOT traffic app and by following the WSDOT North Twitter feed.
