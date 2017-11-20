Police said three people are dead inside this home in the 500 block of Spring Vista Place in the Cordata neighborhood.
Police said three people are dead inside this home in the 500 block of Spring Vista Place in the Cordata neighborhood. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Local

3 people dead inside Cordata home

By Denver Pratt And Robert Mittendorf

dpratt@bhamherald.com

rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

November 20, 2017 04:34 PM

Three people are dead at a house in the Cordata neighborhood of Bellingham.

Bellingham Police have stretched crime scene tape around a house at 525 Spring Vista Place, where two patrol units were sent about 3 p.m. Monday to check on the welfare of a woman, her husband and child, according to police radio reports.

The woman’s mother, who told a dispatcher that she lives next door, said she heard a loud noise Sunday night and hasn’t seen her daughter since.

No other information was immediately released. Police Lt. Danette Beckley said detectives are seeking a search warrant for the home.

Shortly after 3:15 p.m., police asked for additional units, firefighters and personnel trained in emotional support for “three down” at the home.

This story will be updated.

Denver Pratt: 360-715-2236, @DenverPratt

Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty

  Comments  

