3 people dead inside Cordata home

Three people are dead at a house in the Cordata neighborhood of Bellingham.
Bellingham Police have stretched crime scene tape around a house at 525 Spring Vista Place, where two patrol units were sent about 3 p.m. Monday to check on the welfare of a woman, her husband and child, according to police radio reports.
The woman’s mother, who told a dispatcher that she lives next door, said she heard a loud noise Sunday night and hasn’t seen her daughter since.
No other information was immediately released. Police Lt. Danette Beckley said detectives are seeking a search warrant for the home.
Never miss a local story.
Shortly after 3:15 p.m., police asked for additional units, firefighters and personnel trained in emotional support for “three down” at the home.
This story will be updated.
Denver Pratt: 360-715-2236, @DenverPratt
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments