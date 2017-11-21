He stole $250 worth of clothing, then threatened to kill the employee who confronted him

Bellingham police are searching for a man who stole $250 worth of clothing from Burlington Coat Factory Sunday afternoon and threatened to kill an employee who confronted him.
Police responded to a harassment and theft call around 4:30 p.m. at the Burlington Coat Factory, 4131 Meridian St. A man was seen stealing merchandise and when a store employee confronted him, the suspect threatened to kill the employee and left the store, according to police Lt. Danette Beckley.
The suspect was described as a white man in his 30s, with brown hair. He was wearing a gray hoodie, red baseball cap and jeans.
Tips can be sent anonymously at 360-778-8611, or online at cob.org/tips.
Denver Pratt: 360-715-2236, @DenverPratt
Comments