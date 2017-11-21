File McClatchy
File McClatchy

Local

He stole $250 worth of clothing, then threatened to kill the employee who confronted him

By Denver Pratt

dpratt@bhamherald.com

November 21, 2017 05:00 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

Bellingham police are searching for a man who stole $250 worth of clothing from Burlington Coat Factory Sunday afternoon and threatened to kill an employee who confronted him.

Police responded to a harassment and theft call around 4:30 p.m. at the Burlington Coat Factory, 4131 Meridian St. A man was seen stealing merchandise and when a store employee confronted him, the suspect threatened to kill the employee and left the store, according to police Lt. Danette Beckley.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 30s, with brown hair. He was wearing a gray hoodie, red baseball cap and jeans.

Tips can be sent anonymously at 360-778-8611, or online at cob.org/tips.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Denver Pratt: 360-715-2236, @DenverPratt

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police find three dead at Bellingham home

    Bellingham Police found three dead at 525 Spring Vista Place, where two patrol units were sent about 3 p.m. Monday to check on the welfare of a woman, her husband and child, according to police radio reports.

Police find three dead at Bellingham home

Police find three dead at Bellingham home 0:41

Police find three dead at Bellingham home

Catch a new ride up the mountain at Mt. Baker Ski Area 1:16

Catch a new ride up the mountain at Mt. Baker Ski Area
Search resumes for lost snowboarders near Mt. Baker Ski Area 1:06

Search resumes for lost snowboarders near Mt. Baker Ski Area

View More Video